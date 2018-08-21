Lawyers for Stanley Liggins made a last ditch effort Tuesday to delay his third murder trial.
Beginning Tuesday, Liggins is slated to be tried again for first-degree murder for the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker asked for a four-month continuance during a lengthy hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court. He wants more time to secure out-of-state witnesses.
Hawbaker said more time also is needed to investigate a recent claim against former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, who tried Liggins twice in the 1990s.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the 7th Judicial District, said she would rule on the motions as soon as possible.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
Liggins was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Prosecutors have denied both claims.
Greve last year granted Liggins' motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
The trial could go as long as four weeks, attorneys said Tuesday.
Greve has denied defense motions to dismiss the case at least twice this year.
In a motion filed earlier this month, Hawbaker wrote the defense team of two attorneys and two investigators have been working “feverishly to do its best to be prepared for trial” Tuesday.
That work includes finding defense witnesses, determining if they are deceased and trying to contact them.
Despite their efforts, the defense needs more time to subpoena out-of-state witnesses and make the appropriate arrangements to make them available for trial, he said during Tuesday’s hearing.
“I want the court to be aware that I alerted the court in May that we foresaw this problem … and they truly, truly have come to reality. It’s become logistically impossible for us to honor that date in any effective way.”
He also cited an email disclosed last week by the prosecutors where the ex-wife of former prosecutor Davis alleged he had shredded documents kept in storage that her divorce attorneys had requested he save.
Hawbaker said in the motion filed earlier this month that prosecutors told him no documents related to the Liggins case were destroyed.
He also said he concurred with several handwritten motions Liggins filed that he said highlight the defense’s concern about the status of discovery in the case.
Among the motions filed are a renewed motion to continue and a renewed motion for a special master to determine whether all evidence has been handed over the defense.
“The most recent events related to Mr. Davis also give concern as it relates to the status of discovery and full disclosure of reports,” Hawbaker said. “As the court is aware, that’s the reason that we’re here. That’s the reason there’s a third trial for Mr. Liggins.”
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton objected to the continuance, saying the defense indicated in early January they would be ready for trial in August.
“We’ve had this scheduled,” he said. “We’ve had this scheduled for eight months. It has to go sometime.”
He said prosecutors have worked to secure witnesses and have spent thousands of dollars in travel and accommodations for them to come to Black Hawk County for the trial.
“I think these ongoing continuances at this point are unrealistic, it’s not necessary,” he said. “They want to make their offers of proof at time of trial, I think that’s probably a good idea.”
In regards to the allegation against Davis, Walton said it has “no relevance whatsoever in this case” and that there was no allegation that any county attorney files were involved.
“This is a marital dispute,” he said. “If they want to pursue it, they still have time to pursue it.”
The defense also is seeking to dismiss the case.