WATERLOO, Iowa — Stanley Liggins told investigators that he did not see or talk to 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis before he arrived at her Rock Island house around 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1990.
He changed his story, however, after officers told him that they had talked to witnesses who said they had seen him talking to the girl before he arrived at the 7th Avenue home of her mother, Sheri, and stepfather Joseph “Ace” Glenn.
“He recanted and said that he had lied, that he had seen Jennifer before he got there, but was afraid that if we found that out that we would think of him as a suspect,” according to the prior testimony of Dave Holden, a then-sergeant with the Davenport Police Department.
Liggins, then 28, was interviewed by police just two days after the grisly discovery of Lewis' burning body in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.
She had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to prosecutors.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the girl’s death. He has been twice tried and convicted in her death. Both convictions have been overturned.
His third trial, which began Aug. 28, was moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
The former testimony of Holden, who died in 2009, gave the jury a look at what Liggins said he did the day Lewis was killed.
His testimony from Liggins’ 1995 trial was read Monday by Davenport police officer Greg Lalla.
Holden testified that he and an FBI agent had gone to the Hillside Inn in Rock Island where Liggins was staying on Sept. 19, 1990.
He said that Liggins agreed to talk to them and was taken to the Davenport Police Department. He also agreed to let officer search his room and car.
Holden testified that Liggins told officers that he had taken a friend to cash a check in Davenport the afternoon of Sept. 17, 1990. Liggins said he was driving a red Peugeot that belonged to his girlfriend, Brenda Adams.
Liggins told the officers that the two went to a Rock Island bar and had a few beers and played pool before leaving around 5:30 p.m., Holden testified.
He said Liggins said he dropped of his friend and arrived at the Glenns’ house around 6 p.m.
Holden testified that Liggins told him that Sheri and Joseph Glenn and a black man he did not know were at the house. Lewis also was there and was “wearing a dress, possibly a sun dress, that came below the knees.”
Holden testified that officers did not ask Liggins to describe what she was wearing.
Liggins told the officers that around 6:30 p.m. he said asked if there was gum in the house and gave Lewis a dollar to buy him gum, Holden said.
He waited 10 or 15 minutes and left, Holden said Liggins told the officers.
Liggins told the officers that he headed back to the Hillside Inn because he was expecting a call from his sister at 7 p.m., Holden testified. He called the Glenns at 7:45 p.m. and asked if Lewis had come back.
Liggins said he went to the Glenns’ house around 8:45 p.m. and said he told them to call the police. He said he later called his girlfriend, bought her cigarettes at a convenience store in Milan, and went to her apartment a few minutes before 10 p.m., Holden testified.
Liggins told the officers that he watched television and then slept in the bedroom while Adams and her 4-year-old daughter stayed in the living room, Holden testified.
Adams testified Thursday that Liggins had come to her apartment around midnight and that he did not seem like himself.
Lewis' body was discovered around 9 p.m.
A witness, Lloyd Eston, testified at Liggins’ 1993 trial that he and his wife were driving near Jefferson school between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. when he saw a red, foreign four-door car parked on the side of the road and a man standing behind the trunk, which was open.
The witness said he could not tell the man’s race and that he could not say for sure that a photo of the Peugeot that he was shown in court was the same vehicle he saw that night.
Another witness, Roberta Kadera, whose prior trial testimony was read to the jury Monday, said that she and her husband were driving in the area when she said she saw the fire near the school around 9 p.m.
The witness testified that she also saw a man with long hair and wearing white tennis shoes and a black leather jacket with silver studs running away from the fire.
She testified that she didn’t notice anything in the man's hands.
Holden testified that officers also asked Liggins about the gas can in his trunk during the interview. Liggins told them that he had last used the can four or five months earlier and that it always stayed in the trunk, Holden testified.
The jury also heard the prior testimony of Donna Adkins, who died after Liggins’ first two trials.
She testified that she was moving her boyfriend out of his apartment at the Hillside Apartments, which was near the Hillside Inn, on Sept. 18, 1990, when she noticed a red car parked in front of the apartment.
Adkins said that she noticed a red, round plastic gas can in the back seat of the car.
“It was a real bad smell of gas fumes, that’s how I noticed the gas can,” she testified.
When questioned by the defense, Holden said police did not know until after the interview with Liggins that it had not been video or audio taped.
He testified that Liggins cooperated with police and allowed a technician to get a blood, hair and saliva samples from him.
Testimony continues Tuesday.
The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton. Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.