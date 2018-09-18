WATERLOO, Iowa — An Oklahoma man told a Black Hawk County jury Tuesday that the stepfather of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis said that he killed the girl during a drunken tirade in April 1999.
Arnold Pappas, a former neighbor of Lewis' mother, Sheri McCormick and then-husband Joseph "Ace" Glenn, was one of several witnesses called to testify by the attorneys for Stanley Liggins, the man accused of killing the girl on Sept. 17, 1990.
Lewis' burning body was found in a grassy field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. Prosecutors say she was sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Liggins, an acquaintance of the Glenns, has been tried and convicted twice in the girl's death. Both convictions have been overturned. His third trial, underway now, was moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial publicity.
Witnesses have said that Liggins was at the Glenn family's Rock Island home the night Lewis was killed and that he sent her to buy him a pack of gum from a nearby liquor store.
Two witnesses — one of whom once dated Liggins — testified that the maroon Peugeot he was driving smelled like gasoline the day after Lewis was found.
Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, who began presenting their case Friday, have sought to show the jury that law enforcement launched a "misguided investigation" that directly targeted Liggins and that they failed to follow up on information that pointed to other suspects, such as Glenn.
Pappas, who testified Tuesday via video, said he lived near the Glenns in Moline in April 1999. He told the jury about one incident when Glenn had come up to his yard and was "just arguing with everyone."
He said he asked Glenn to leave more than once. At some point, Glenn said that he would "kill all of us" like he killed his daughter and that "we didn't mean anything to him."
Glenn appeared drunk, Pappas testified.
He previously testified about the incident in a June 1999 in a post-conviction hearing in Scott County District Court.
Pappas testified then that after Glenn made the threat about killing his daughter, he amended it and said, "they killed my daughter."
When questioned Tuesday by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, Pappas said he did not remember that statement.
Another neighbor, Lori Gomez, also testified in 1999 that she heard Glenn make a similar threat during the incident with Pappas.
Her prior testimony was read into the record because Gomez was unavailable for trial.
McCormick testified Tuesday that Glenn was "drunk" during the incident with Pappas but said she did not recall that he made any statements about Lewis' murder.
When asked by Walton about the alleged statement made by Glenn, McCormick said, "he would never say that."
Also Tuesday, the jury heard an audio tape of a police interview with McCormick, who mentioned that an individual or individuals had taken their dog and had chased Lewis home after she got off the bus from school about a month before her death.
McCormick testified that she did not recall making those statements. When questioned by Walton, she said she had been distraught when talking to police and, when asked whether she could think of anyone who would have hurt her daughter, said "I was thinking anybody, anything."
Retired Davenport police officer Rich Lindbom, who interviewed Glenn twice, said he did not remember Glenn making similar statements about the incident involving the dog and Lewis and that nothing about it was included in his report.
He said he did not know whether anyone else interviewed Glenn during the investigation.
Hawbaker and Watt rested their case Tuesday. Liggins chose not to testify. Liggins is not obligated to testify or present any evidence because prosecutors have the burden to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. His decision not to testify cannot be held against him when the jury deliberates.
Closing arguments will begin Wednesday morning.