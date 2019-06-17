CAMBRIDGE -- The victim in a fatal crash that took place Thursday, June 13, near Cambridge has been identified as Gretchen R. Decker, 48, of Little York.
According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 12:23 p.m. on Illinois 81 about one mile west of Cambridge.
A cement truck driven by James P. Houlihan, 36, of Sheffield, was westbound on Illinois 81, and Decker was eastbound in a 2017 Chevrolet SUV, according to the release. The vehicles collided for unknown reasons about a quarter-mile east of E 1000, the release said.
Houlihan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.