Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray is in Waterloo covering opening statements and witness testimony in Stanley Liggins' fourth murder trial.
Scott Co Attorney Mike Walton now giving his opening statement #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Jury is now in the courtroom. Judge Marlita Greve explains to them that prosecutors will begin by reading aloud the trial information and then they and the defense can give an opening statement. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Jury selection for the fourth trial began Tuesday and ended Thursday afternoon. Trial is slated to last five weeks #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
He has been tried three times - twice convicted, but those were overturned. Third trial in Black Hawk Co (moved here because of pretrial publicity) ended in a mistrial in late September #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Liggins is charged in the September 1990 death of 9 yr old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island. The girl's burning body was found in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Good morning...opening statements, witness testimony will begin this morning in Stanley Liggins' fourth trial in Black Hawk Co Court. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019