Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray is in Waterloo covering opening statements and witness testimony in Stanley Liggins' fourth murder trial.
Walton: On Sept. 17, 1990, Jennifer Lewis was a 9 yr old girl and was excitedly telling anyone who would listen about her upcoming birthday. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Later that day, her burning body was found near Jefferson School in Davenport #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Walton says an arson investigator determined that an accelerant - gasoline - had been heavily poured on her genital area. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Walton said Lewis had been strangled and had injures to her vagina and rectum. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Scott Co Attorney Mike Walton now giving his opening statement #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Jury is now in the courtroom. Judge Marlita Greve explains to them that prosecutors will begin by reading aloud the trial information and then they and the defense can give an opening statement. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Jury selection for the fourth trial began Tuesday and ended Thursday afternoon. Trial is slated to last five weeks #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
He has been tried three times - twice convicted, but those were overturned. Third trial in Black Hawk Co (moved here because of pretrial publicity) ended in a mistrial in late September #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Liggins is charged in the September 1990 death of 9 yr old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island. The girl's burning body was found in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019
Good morning...opening statements, witness testimony will begin this morning in Stanley Liggins' fourth trial in Black Hawk Co Court. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 15, 2019