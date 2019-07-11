Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.
Eldridge Police Sgt. Joseph Sisler now on the stand. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
No more questions for Schwarz. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton now showing a a photo of the gun #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Schwarz says the magazine also was in the freezer. Says one bullet was in the chamber, 11 were in the magazine #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Schwarz said the gun had been put in the freezer in the faculty storage area. He learned teacher Dawn Spring had put it there for safe keeping. The magazine had been taken out #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Schwarz says he got a call the morning of Aug. 31 by the jr high principal and Eldridge police chief about a student who had a gun at the school #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Jury now looking at at photos of the junior high school #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Schwarz is telling the jurors about the layout of the junior high, specifically talking about the location of the teacher's classroom, Andrews' locker and the counselor's office #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
First witness called is Bruce Schwarz, Eldridge police officer and school resource officer in the North Scott School District #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
In her opening statement, defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said Andrews made a horrible decision that day, but did not intend to kill the teacher. Says this was attention seeking behavior #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton says the teacher and counselor wrestled with Andrews to get the gun away from him. When she asked him why he was doing this, he said "I wanted to end it and anyone that got in my way." #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton: The gun was a Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun that was loaded with 12 bullets. One was in the chamber #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton: The gun was real. It was not fake, the gun was real. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton: The librarian thought to herself that someone needed to get the principal because she thought the student had a gun. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton: The librarian saw the teacher lead the student - Andrews - down the hallway and walk towards the counselor's office. She could still see the gun in his hand #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Walton: The morning of Aug. 31, a school librarian was in the library and saw teacher Dawn Spring with a student who appeared to have a gun in his hand #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Jury and judge now in the courtroom. Assistant Scott Co Attorney Julie Walton will read the trial information (formal charging document) and then will give her opening statement #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
The attorneys and Andrews are now in the courtroom. Waiting for judge and jury. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
On Wednesday, eight men and seven women were selected to sit on the jury (three are alternates) after three long days of jury selection #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Andrews is represented by Meenakshi Brandt and Melanie Thwing. The case will be tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. Trial is expected to last eight days. #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019
Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August. Catch up on the case here https://t.co/4pwHFf3Mux #andrewstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) July 11, 2019