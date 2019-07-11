{{featured_button_text}}
The statue "Spring Wind" stands outside North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge. The North Scott School District has been reviewing safety measures since Aug. 31, when a junior high student pointed a loaded gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger but had left the safety on.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, kschmidt@qctimes.com

Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.

