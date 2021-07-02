Local Illinois police departments say SAFE-T Act hasn't made significant changes to policy

There are also more training requirements put in place by the act.

“I think the major changes are going to be the additional training, the additional reporting requirements. Just figuring out, how much more time is that going to take the officer off the streets to do these trainings, is that going to cost us more overtime, is there going to be funding for all this training?” Ramsey said. “Those are the concerns that we have, but as far as policing and doing their jobs, I think (officers) are going to keep doing what they were doing. I think a lot of these changes we were already practicing, it’s just now they’re clearly stated in the law.”

Rock Island Deputy Chief Richard Landi agreed with Ramsey, stating that the Rock Island Police Department has been updating the language in their policies, but the general idea of what officers should do hasn’t changed.

The Illinois Chiefs of Police Association and the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board put out some training webinars that the departments have been using to update officers about the new requirements and restrictions. Landi said the supervisors from each watch and division in the department are in charge of sitting down with their officers to review the changes.