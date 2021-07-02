Local Illinois police departments say SAFE-T Act hasn't made significant changes to policy

Changes to the criminal justice system in Illinois began taking effect Thursday, but local police departments say the new requirements match policies they already had on the books.
The SAFE-T Act, a police reform act passed by Illinois lawmakers in February, required police departments to make a few policy changes starting Thursday, and will also remove the cash-bond system in Illinois starting in 2023 and require all police departments to have body cameras by 2025.
The new policy changes in the act include a legal requirement for officers to render aid and life-saving assistance whenever someone is injured, even if they are injured by an officer, and a legal requirement for officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive or unauthorized force. Local police departments said these practices and others included in the act are already written into department policies.
"This first implementation was not a huge change for us. We were already doing all this stuff that is now in the law. It's just some work on the backend of updating our policies to make sure, because in our policies we quote state law, so we have some language changes that we have to make," East Moline police chief Jeff Ramsey said.
Ramsey said the biggest change will probably be in some of the new reporting and training requirements. Police departments will now be required to report to the state all calls related to a mental health crisis, and anytime a gun is used by officers or use of force results in death or serious injury. This requirement has been delayed until the state police have set up a portal or system for departments to send these reports through.
There are also more training requirements put in place by the act.
"I think the major changes are going to be the additional training, the additional reporting requirements. Just figuring out, how much more time is that going to take the officer off the streets to do these trainings, is that going to cost us more overtime, is there going to be funding for all this training?" Ramsey said. "Those are the concerns that we have, but as far as policing and doing their jobs, I think (officers) are going to keep doing what they were doing. I think a lot of these changes we were already practicing, it's just now they're clearly stated in the law."
Rock Island Deputy Chief Richard Landi agreed with Ramsey, stating that the Rock Island Police Department has been updating the language in their policies, but the general idea of what officers should do hasn't changed.
The Illinois Chiefs of Police Association and the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board put out some training webinars that the departments have been using to update officers about the new requirements and restrictions. Landi said the supervisors from each watch and division in the department are in charge of sitting down with their officers to review the changes.
"The changes that they basically made really weren't, at this point at least, for July 1, really weren't significant for us. It just required us to make some changes in our policies so that we were in conformance with it. I wouldn't say that there's anything dramatically different that the officers are going to be doing that we haven't done already, that we haven't been doing," Landi said.
Landi also said the Rock Island Police Department won't be affected by the requirement to have body cameras by 2025 because they have been using body cameras since 2017.
East Moline doesn't have police body cameras yet, but Ramsey said he's scheduled to give a proposal to the East Moline city council in the next council meeting.
"By the law we have to have (the cameras) by 2025, but we want to get them sooner than that. It's just always been kind of a money issue for us," Ramsey said. "We probably would have had them by now, but it's just finding the funds to get it done."
Ramsey said he hopes to get his plan approved by the city council and to have the body cameras by the end of 2021.