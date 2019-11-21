Lock downs lifted at two Davenport schools

Davenport's Monroe Elementary and Smart Intermediate schools were briefly locked down Thursday after gunfire was reported in the area.

The incident appears to be near W. 6th and Oak streets, where police and an investigator are on scene.

The district was asked by the Davenport police about 11:45 a.m. to lock down the two schools, Michael Vondran, a district spokesman said.

The incident was not on either campus or very close, Vondran said, and there were no children outside. Monroe is located at 1926 W. 4th St., and Smart is located at 1934 W. 5th St.

The lockdowns were lifted about 12:20 p.m.

