Lock downs lifted at two Davenport schools
alert top story

Lock downs lifted at two Davenport schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Police call

Davenport's Monroe Elementary and Smart Intermediate schools were briefly locked down Thursday after gunfire was reported in the area.

The incident appears to be near W. 6th and Oak streets, where police and an investigator are on scene.

The district was asked by the Davenport police about 11:45 a.m. to lock down the two schools, Michael Vondran, a district spokesman said.

The incident was not on either campus or very close, Vondran said, and there were no children outside. Monroe is located at 1926 W. 4th St., and Smart is located at 1934 W. 5th St.

The lockdowns were lifted about 12:20 p.m.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News