Longtime Alleman assistant wrestling coach ready for work after battering incident

Luz “Louie” Montez celebrated his 75th birthday this weekend, ready to head back to work as an assistant wrestling coach at Alleman High School after being battered Wednesday. A 28-year-old Rock Island man has been charged in the incident.

Rock Island Police said Montez was mowing his yard in the 1800 block of 31st Street when a man drove by on a minibike and exchanged words with Montez.

The man returned and, as Montez describes it, “sucker-punched me.” Montez tried to catch himself as he fell but his left arm went under him, breaking his arm.

The man left on the minibike but was soon caught by Rock Island Police in the 1800 block of 33rd Street.

Michael D. Martin is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60 and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Each charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.

Martin was being held Saturday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $50,000, 10%.

Martin also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on a charge of aggravated fleeing police stemming from an incident in March. That charge is a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of 1-3 years.

He also is awaiting trial on a charge of domestic battery from an incident that occurred in February of 2020. That charge is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Other than the broken arm and a black eye, Montez said Saturday, “I’m fine.”

What irks Montez is that he grew up in Watertown and knows what it takes to be tough.

“I’ve been away for so many years I let my guard down, and I paid for it,” he said.

On the other side of it, Montez was happy and proud that the Alleman wrestling team went to see him in the hospital.

“They cared enough to bring me a card,” he said. “It’s nice to know the kids care as much for you just as much as you care for them. I was tickled to death.

“You go through life and some things go good and some things go bad,” he said. “That’s what I told the team. That’s part of life. “

Montez says he’s back up and ready.

“It takes more than that to take me out,” he said. “You can’t hold me down that easy.”