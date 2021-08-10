Lowden man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

A Lowden man who kidnapped a teenager from Minnesota and brought her to Iowa was sentenced Monday to 10 years and one month in federal prison.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Randy Abels, 27, "maintained a long term online grooming relationship with a minor teenager via social media, which ended with him secretly driving her to Iowa and hiding her in a park while her parents tried to locate her."

Abels was charged after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography. After he prison sentence he is required to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Abels is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Liz Dupuich and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department.

