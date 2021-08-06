Lowden man sentenced to five years in prison for stealing gun during burglary

A Lowden man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for stealing a gun and marijuana while burglarizing a house, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

John Christopher Jacobson, 23, pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possessing a firearm as a drug user.

The burglary occurred in 2018, when Jacobson and an accomplice kicked in the back door of a resident in Springville, Iowa and stole a Ruger AR-15-style rifle, a DVR security system and marijuana. Jacobson reportedly claimed he stole the objects to get back at the man who lived in the home for shooting at Jacobson's truck. The owner of the stolen property had shot at Jacobson's truck a few days after Jacobson had rear-ended the man.

The stolen rifle, as well as two other firearms, marijuana and methamphetamine were found in Jacobson's residence.

Jacobson is ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. He is currently being held in the United State's Marshal's custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

