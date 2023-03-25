The woman accused of bilking donors out of more than $37,000 with a fake cancer diagnosis has asked prosecutors to return $33,230.76 seized by Eldridge Police.

Madison Russo, 19, of Eldridge, filed earlier this month in Scott County Court for a return of funds seized from two U.S. Bank accounts in her name and a third in the names of Madison Russo and Peggy Russo, her mother.

Russo, formerly of Bettendorf, is charged with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years or a term on probation. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Russo was arrested Jan. 23 by Eldridge Police.

The investigation began after medical professionals looking at her GoFundMe page noticed inaccuracies in the photos Russo posted. Some of the images Russo used were taken from the social media sites of real cancer patients, police allege.

As of Jan. 19, Russo’s GoFundMe page raised $37,303, according to the search warrant filed by Eldridge Police Officer Garrett Jahns. According to the GoFundMe page, “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer” raised $37,228 from 438 donations.

That page has been taken down and GoFundMe has reimbursed the donors.

Russo's court filing said the $33,230.76 in the three accounts came from "lawful employment, gifts, and loans" and she "was not involved in any conduct giving rise to forfeiture" and "not aware of any alleged conduct giving rise to forfeiture." Her filing said the money in question is "not property subject to forfeiture" outlined in the Iowa Code.

One week after filing for the seized money, Russo's attorney, Andrea Jaeger, asked the Scott County Attorney's office to release any evidence related to the case and not rely on what Jaeger called the County Attorney's "open file policy," regarding evidence.

Jaeger asked for: all scientific or physical tests; all photographs, diagrams and drawings made during the investigation; all recordings and any surveillance made before, during, or after the investigation began; copies of all signed and unsigned statements, including voice recordings; the local, state and federal criminal records of all witnesses in the case; and the daily report of all police officers involved in the case.

Jaeger also requested " ... the State of Iowa confirm in writing any promises or assurances by any prosecutor or law enforcement officer made to any witnesses for the State of Iowa in order to secure his or her testimony or other cooperation in the prosecution of the defendant. This shall include verbal promises made to the cooperating witnesses counsel or otherwise."