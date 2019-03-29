Two men and a woman accused of being in a recklessly driven stolen van that struck an SUV Wednesday night, killing a Milan woman, made their first appearances Friday on related charges.
The crash happened shortly after 6:11 p.m. when the stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Tammy Loos, 51, Milan, a passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died. A second occupant, a man was injured.
The van was reported stolen on March 24 out of Cedar County, Iowa, according to the Moline police. A pistol, two rifles and two BB guns were recovered from the van. All three alleged occupants were arrested at the scene or nearby.
Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, Iowa; Alex Garrels, 25, Walcott; and Amy Taylor, 27, of Davenport, all appeared Friday afternoon before Rock Island County Judge Ted Kutsunis who read the charges to them.
• Cannon has been accused of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle. He has a $250,000 bail and would have to post $25,000 to get out of jail.
Authorities contend Cannon was the driver of the stolen van and disregarded a traffic signal, causing the collision that killed Loos and caused great bodily harm to the other occupant of the vehicle, who was identified in the record as Matthew Burroughs.
• Garrels is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. His bail is also $250,000, with a 10 percent bond.
He is accused of having a .22-caliber pistol despite a conviction in Scott County in a felony theft case and being in possession of the stolen van, court records state. He was on parole at the time of Wednesday’s incident.
Though court records list Garrels as living in Walcott, the Moline police have Davenport listed as his place of residence.
He is also wanted in Iowa for probation violation, Kutsunis said. Garrels waived extradition.
• Taylor is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on allegations of being in possession of the stolen van. Her bail has been set at $100,000. To be released, she would have to post $10,000.
Garrels’s defense was given to the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office. Cannon and Taylor said they could not hire their own attorneys, so they were given conflict attorneys because the public defender’s office cannot represent all three of them.
Their next court appearances have been set for April 9.
Once done before Kutsunis all three were returned to the jail’s custody.
Wednesday's incident began when East Moline police warned their counterparts in Moline of that a stolen vehicle, a Plymouth Voyager van, was entering Moline at 53rd Street and was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, the Moline police said. The incident started near the intersection of 53rd Street and 28th Avenue. The vehicle then went south on 53rd Street to westbound John Deere Road. Moline patrol officers went to the area but could not get into a position to stop the fleeing van and lost sight of it.
A Moline officer who was in the area of 16th Street and John Deere Road saw the vehicle as it was westbound on John Deere Road, Moline police said. The van then collided with the Ford Escape that was northbound on 16th Street.
An autopsy was performed on Loos Thursday, and the preliminary results indicate she died of blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to a motor vehicle collision, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
The investigation into the stolen van and its occupants is ongoing, police said.
Moline Police Department has asked anyone with information about any part of the incident to call 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.