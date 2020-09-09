Male wounded in Rock Island shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which a male was wounded early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the male was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have not released the person's name, age or condition.

There were numerous evidence markers, at least 10, in or near the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, indicating either spent shell casings, bullet fragments or other evidence.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

