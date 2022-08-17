Man, 68, facing charges for 'inappropriate' contact with a 14-year-old girl

A 68-year-old Davenport man is facing charges after Davenport police allege he had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Johnnie Sidney Madison is charged with one count each of indecent contact with a child and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier, at 2:02 p.m. July 28, Davenport Police took a complaint of inappropriate contact between a 68-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

The investigation showed that Madison inappropriately touched the girl and tried to reach down the front area of the victim’s pants. Madison was stopped by the victim.

While in the interview room of the police department Madison made verbal outbursts and admissions to the acts when the detective was not in the room.

Madison was arrested on the charges Tuesday.

During a first appearance hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 26.

Madison was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $2,000, cash or surety.