An East Moline man charged in 2017 after a months-long child pornography investigation has pleaded guilty as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.
Bryan L. Gibson, 29, of East Moline, pleaded guilty Thursday to five of the 21 counts of child pornography filed against him. He appeared before Judge Norma Kauzlarich for the hearing and was represented by Rock Island County Public Defender Baron Heintz. The state's attorney's office was represented by Assistant State's Attorney Catherine L. Runty.
The case against Gibson was opened in December of 2017, court records state. It was investigated by the East Moline Police Department.
Court documents state that the alleged criminal conduct happened in February of 2017. The narrative for the five charges to which Gibson pleaded guilty stated that the conduct occurred between Feb. 4 and July 6 of 2017.
Authorities began the investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a new release from the East Moline Police Department issued around the time of Gibson's arrest. The case was a joint effort between that department, Moline police, county prosecutors and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
On Thursday, Gibson told Kauzlarich that he wished to waive a presentence investigation -- an inquiry performed to provide background information on a defendant that a judge then uses to help determine a sentence. He received six years on each of the five counts per the agreement and must serve them consecutively, though he qualifies for day-for-day credit and credit for time served. Those credits usually mean a defendant serves about half of the sentence received.
Gibson has been in custody since his arrest, held on a $1 million bail, according to court records. To be released he would have had to post a $100,000 bond.
After he was sentenced, Gibson was allowed to say goodbye to family and loved ones, several of whom were in court. He hugged each while a deputy, a corrections officer and a court bailiff stood close by. He was then taken back to the jail.