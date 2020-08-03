Man accused in Davenport funeral home shooting assigned a public defender

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.

Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.

Court documents say Davenport police responded to the shooting at the funeral home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, where Laster “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” shot Shorter in a parking lot/garage area.

Laster fled in a 2004 Infiniti G35 without plates.

A Davenport police officer tried to stop his car near Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, but Laster sped away.

Police found him again in the 800 block of West 15th Street. Laster ran through several yards before being taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street.

He threw a bag with a gun over a fence during the foot chase, police said.

Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.