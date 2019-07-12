A man accused of shooting at a vehicle Wednesday then attempting to flee police is now facing felony charges in Rock Island County.
Tyler L. Walker, 22, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Rock island County court records.
Authorities allege he fired a gun at a vehicle he knew or should have known was occupied; went armed with a pistol despite a felony conviction in Henry County; refused to stop when ordered to by police; and drove at least 21 miles over the speed limit to elude officers.
The charges were filed Friday.
The evening of the attack, the Moline Police Department said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 700 block of 42nd Avenue Drive. A vehicle was hit by several bullets shot by someone in another vehicle but no one was reported injured.
Witnesses gave police a description of a vehicle from which the shots came, the department said. Officers soon found a vehicle matching the description which sped away when they attempted to stop it. The vehicle crashed a short time later as it tried to enter Interstate 280 from Illinois Route 92. The people inside, one of them a teenager, were arrested after a foot pursuit.
At last report, no charges were being filed against the teen, who is 14, the release said.
Walker made his first appearance on the charges Friday afternoon. His next court date has been scheduled for July 23. His bail has been set at $150,000, which means that, to be released, he would have to post about $15,000. After the hearing, Walker was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
Walker's address was initially given as Milan, but it was listed as Rock Island in online court records.