Man accused in police attack ordered to undergo fitness hearing

The man accused of attempted murder in the attack this week on an East Moline police sergeant is being ordered to undergo a fitness hearing.

Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is accused of severely injuring Sgt. William Lind, 33, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in East Moline.

Lind was attempting to detain Rogers, who had been identified as a suspect in an arson that occurred hours earlier in Rock Island, police said.

At his first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court Wednesday, Rogers was ordered to undergo a fitness hearing to establish whether he is fit to stand trial in the matter.

In addition to attempted murder, the East Moline man is charged with aggravated battery in relation to the attack on Lind and aggravated arson and residential arson in relation to the house fire, court records show.

Authorities allege that Rogers struck Lind in the head and/or face, causing severe injuries, including skull fractures. He was rendered unconscious.

At last report, Lind's injuries were life threatening and his condition critical. He was being treated for the injuries in Peoria.

