A man has been accused in Rock Island County of performing sex acts with a child.
Alan S. Kettler, 35, of Rock Island, faces a 16-count indictment from a county grand jury charging him with multiple counts each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, according to county court records. The charges are based on acts Kettler is alleged to have committed during several days in February 2017 and during the summer of 2018.
Kettler was being held on a $250,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $25,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled Aug. 2.
Kettler initially was charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on March 11, court records state. The superseding indictment was presented by the grand jury on March 25.
He made his first appearance March 12, and he was arraigned on March 26, records state. At the latter hearing, he entered a plea of not guilty.
When a grand jury chooses to indict, it does so after weighing the strength of the prosecution’s evidence to determine whether the state has the evidence needed to argue its case.
This task is performed by a judge in cases in which the grand jury does not play a part. When a judge makes the decision, it is done during a preliminary hearing. In either instance, the defendant maintains the presumption innocence.
The case was investigated by the Rock Island Police Department.