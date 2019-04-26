An East Moline man accused of hurting another person by striking him was sentenced to probation on Friday after agreeing to a deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.
David B. Garwood, 25, was initially charged with aggravated battery, a felony, based on allegations he hit the victim on Nov. 22 in Rock Island, causing a laceration and bleeding.
On Friday Garwood, free on a $1,000 bond, appeared before Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation, a $500 fine and must pay for the court proceedings. The sentence also includes 120 days in the Rock Island County Jail with day-for-day credit, meaning Garwood would serve about half of that time as listed. The jail sentence, however, was stayed if Garwood successfully completes his probation.
The plea was the result of a negotiation with prosecutors. For Friday's hearing, the state was represented by Assistant State's Attorney Heidi J. Weller. Garwood's attorney was Michael Galvin.