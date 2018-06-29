A man was facing charges Friday, accused of hitting another man with a hammer.
Nicholas A. Tharp, 26, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday in Rock Island.
Tharp is accused of striking the man's face with the hammer, and of damaging the door of a second victim's home.
He was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 27th Street and 22nd Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. The alleged attack happened a few minutes before in the 3200 block of 25th Street.
Tharp was free on $15,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
His next court date was scheduled for July 10, according to court records.