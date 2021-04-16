Man accused of allowing drug gatherings at Davenport residence after someone found dead

A Davenport man is facing charges after allegedly operating a drug house at which police found someone dead on the floor in February.

John J. Vondran, 54, has been charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, according to Scott County court records.

The charge stems from a Feb. 18 police call, according to court records. Officers were sent around 3 p.m. to 220 W. 16th St. for a report of a possible fatal heroin overdose.

“Upon officers arriving at the residence, they observed a deceased male who was located lying on the living room floor, just inside the door to the residence,” court records state.

The person was not further identified in the court records.

There were other people at the address when police arrived and those allegedly admitted to using heroin with the person just before he died.

Police used a search warrant to search the residence, and allegedly found syringes, torn baggies and pipes used for consuming narcotics, court records state.