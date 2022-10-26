Man accused of attempting to kill East Moline cop to be evaluated for fitness

A man accused of attempting to kill an East Moline police sergeant on Monday must undergo a mental fitness hearing after he was escorted from court during his first appearance.

Adrian W. Rogers, 52, allegedly severely injured Sgt. William Lind at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Morton Drive in East Moline, according to authorities. When the confrontation occurred, Lind was attempting to detain Rogers, who had been identified as a suspect in an arson that happened at about 3:40 p.m. at an occupied residence in the 1600 block of 12th Street, Rock Island.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Rogers, of East Moline, with attempted murder and aggravated battery in relation to the attack on Lind, according to county court records. He also faces charges of aggravated arson and residential arson in relation to the house fire.

During his first appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Rogers became agitated, interrupting Judge Carol Pentuic as she tried to explain the charges to him and conduct the other parts of the hearing, which generally includes steps like determining who would serve as defense counsel and setting the next court date.

When the hearing began, there were about a dozen spectators in the courtroom's public gallery, including prosecutors, East Moline police officers, other law enforcement and the press. Rogers appeared by video from a nearby room.

Rogers questioned why there were people witnessing the proceedings, and said no one needed to listen in. He spoke over Pentuic as she attempted to go over his charges, repeating that he shouldn’t have to listen to her and maintaining his innocence.

“There doesn’t need to be any charges at all,” Rogers said at one point.

He referred to the hearing as “a distraction,” and said his rights were being violated.

Rogers started the hearing sitting on a bench, but was soon standing up. At one point he walked forward until he was so close to the camera that his face filled a corner of the screen. He continued to talk in a constant stream.

Several corrections officers soon tried to hold him still as the judge attempted to continue the hearing, but he kept speaking and trying to move. They finally walked him from the room.

“I don’t need to listen to this,” he said shortly before being escorted out.

The judge proceeded with a few other hearings, then she went back to the jail and attempted to continue the hearing with Rogers there, out of sight of the gallery. Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and county Assistant Public Defender Thomas Welte went with her.

Afterwards, she said in the courtroom that she attempted to complete the hearing as well as she could, but that there was going to be a mental fitness evaluation to establish Rogers' ability to participate in the proceedings against him.

That hearing has been set for Nov. 30 , she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lind remained in critical condition at a Peoria hospital, according to the East Moline Police.

A Rock Island Police news release indicates that Rogers left the area before police officers and firefighters reached the scene of the fire. No one was reported injured.

About 20 minutes after the fire, police said, Rogers walked into the East Moline Police Station and happened to speak with Lind. This was about an hour before Lind learned Rogers was a suspect in the arson and more than two hours before Lind was injured.

“He wanted to talk to someone about a person who he said was a danger to people or children,” Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said Tuesday of the encounter. “He did not seek out Lind specifically, and it is just a coincidence that Lind spoke with Rogers.”

The chief said Rogers did not stay in the police station for long, and he was not communicating clearly.

At about 5 p.m. Rock Island police issued a notice that identified Rogers as a suspect in the arson, records show.

When Lind then located Rogers on Morton Drive about 90 minutes later, Rogers tried to walk away, police said. Lind advised Rogers he was not free to leave and attempted to subdue him, grabbing Rogers’ upper body, according to court records.

Rogers then struck Lind in the face, police said, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious. He was discovered by fellow officers who were responding to Lind's call for backup.

Rogers' total bail is $1.5 million — $1 million for the attempted murder case and $500,000 for the arson case, according to the Rock Island County Jail. To be released, he would have to post a $150,000 bond.

Reporters Tom Loewy and Brooklyn Draisey contributed to this story.