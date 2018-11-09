A man accused of beating a Rock Island Police Department officer in 2017 has been found fit to stand trial.
Cartier J. Leflore, 36, of Rock Island faces aggravated battery of a police officer with great bodily harm, aggravated battery of a police officer and disarming a police officer, according to Rock Island County Court records. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 21, 2017, attack at an apartment building at 219 21st St. The officer was beaten unconscious while attempting to arrest a man during an investigation into a domestic dispute.
In the weeks after the attack, Leflore was found unfit to stand trial on the charges, and was remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Resources for treatment, according to court records. On Nov. 1, Judge Frank R. Fuhr ruled Leflore had regained fitness, so the criminal case against him has resumed.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 13, court records state.
In such hearings the state presents an outline of the case it has built against a person accused of a crime. The presiding judge reviews that outline to determine whether the case is strong enough for the prosecution to continue. The defendant can choose to waive the hearing.
If the judge allows the case to move forward, a tentative trial date is set. This initial date is frequently postponed as the case develops in court.
Leflore was being held on $250,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he must post a $25,000 bond.
The officer, who has more than 10 years with the department, was hospitalized briefly for injuries to his head and face, the department said after the attack.
The officer has returned to active duty, the department said Thursday.
Before the officer was knocked out, he attempted to use pepper spray, but the spray did not stop his assailant. Once the officer was unconscious, the man continued to beat him before attempting to flee, taking the officer’s Taser.
The department said most of the attack was recorded on the officer’s body camera. Other officers chased the fleeing man down the street and used their own Tasers to subdue him.