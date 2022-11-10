Man accused of beating, sex crime at Moline Wal-Mart

A 32-year-old man allegedly beat another person then performed a sex act on him Monday at the Moline Wal-Mart.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Demetrus D. Williams, address unavailable, with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse, according to county court records.

Underlying the charges are the allegations that Williams bear hugged the other person, threw him to the ground and punched his face several times, court records state. Williams is accused of then performing the sex act on the person.

It was not clear from the court records where the alleged incident occurred on the property, which is at 3930 44th Avenue Drive.

Williams’ first court appearance was Wednesday, according to court records. His next appearance is set for Nov. 29.

His bail is $35,000, court records state. To be released from the Rock Island County Jail, he would have to post a $3,500 bond.

Should Williams post bond, he must comply with a no contact order that prohibits him from interacting with his alleged victim or the Wal-Mart property, court records state.