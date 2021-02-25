Man accused of child abduction found guilty

A man accused of child abduction was found guilty in a bench trial Tuesday.
Jason M. Rottman, 42, of Bettendorf, was arrested in October for allegedly trying to convince two children who were playing outside to get into his car.
Support Local Journalism
Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr found Rottman guilty after hearing testimonies from multiple witnesses, court documents state. Those witnesses included two minors and Zach Cochuyt, the father of the children Rottman reportedly tried to abduct. Rottman also testified.
Child abduction is a class 4 felony that carries a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.
Rottman is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.