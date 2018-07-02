A man accused of biting and striking a child is serving two years of probation after taking a plea deal in June.
Chance D. Ray, 20, of Moline, was charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records.
Ray pleaded guilty to the charges on June 8 as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to court records. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation. The jail time was stayed, but Ray must register as a violent offender against youth.
Authorities allege that on March 17 in Moline, Ray bit the child on the abdomen, causing bruising and breaking the skin, according to court records. He was also accused of hitting the child about the head and face, causing bruising. The domestic battery charge was based on an accusation that he also hit an adult.