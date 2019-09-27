Rock Island County authorities have accused a Milan man of illegally entering a Moline home and attacking a person inside.
Brian J. Peterson, 29, has been charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic battery, county court records state. Peterson is alleged to have entered a woman’s home without permission, knowing she would be inside, then choking her on Sept. 12 in Moline.
Peterson made his first appearance Thursday before Judge Richard A. Zimmer. The judge read the charges to him and appointed the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office to represent Peterson. His next court date is set for Oct. 8.
Peterson’s bail has been set at $200,000, according to court records. Before he could be released, he would have to post a $20,000 bail.
As a condition of his bond, if he is released, he is to have no contact with the woman he is accused of attacking, court records state.