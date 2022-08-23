Man accused of cutting another person during a July fight in Eldridge

A person needed more than 20 stitches after an Eldridge man allegedly wounded him with an edged weapon during a fight.

Thadis J. Boutwell, 18, was in custody Tuesday, held on an arrest warrant that charged him with one count each of willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent, according to Scott County court records.

The charges stem from allegations that Boutwell stabbed and sliced a person during a fight Boutwell and two other people instigated around 10 p.m. on July 25 in Eldridge, according to court records. As a result, the wounded person needed 20 stitches in his hand and wrist. The victim needed another four stitches for a wound in his buttocks.

The court records for Boutwell’s case stated the attack happened on Manor Drive in Eldridge, but did not provide an exact address. The records also did not provide more detail about the weapon, the two people who were with Boutwell or the person wounded.

Boutwell was arrested on the warrant on Saturday, court records state. It was issued on Aug. 1.

Boutwell’s first court appearance was on Saturday, according to court records. He has another scheduled for Aug. 30.

Boutwell already faced two misdemeanor assault charges that accuse him of punching two people during an altercation in the street, also at about 10 p.m. on July 25 on Eldridge’s Manor Drive.

That case was opened July 27 and Boutwell posted a $300 bond on July 28, court records state. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 2 for failure to appear for his initial appearance in that case.

His total bond is $20,600 for those two cases and an alleged probation violation in an unrelated case, according to the jail; $20,000 of that amount is cash only.

-- ANTHONY WATT