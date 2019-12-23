Man accused of exposing himself to a child in Rock Island County

A Rock Island man has been accused of exposing himself to a girl as she walked home from school.

Tony M. Brennan, 62, Rock Island, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, according to Rock Island County court records.

He is accused of following the girl at 4:15 p.m., Dec. 13 and masturbating in her presence. Court records state he was arrested on a warrant.

The incident happened at 35th Street and 15th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. When first reported, the crime was described as disorderly conduct. Brennan was arrested Friday in Rock Island.