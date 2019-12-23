You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man accused of exposing himself to a child in Rock Island County
alert top story

Man accused of exposing himself to a child in Rock Island County

{{featured_button_text}}

A Rock Island man has been accused of exposing himself to a girl as she walked home from school. 

Tony M. Brennan, 62, Rock Island, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, according to Rock Island County court records.

He is accused of following the girl at 4:15 p.m., Dec. 13 and masturbating in her presence. Court records state he was arrested on a warrant. 

The incident happened at 35th Street and 15th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. When first reported, the crime was described as disorderly conduct. Brennan was arrested Friday in Rock Island. 

He made his first appearance on the charges Saturday and his next court date is set for Jan. 7. Bail was set at $50,000.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said Brennan posted the $5,000 bond and was free as of Monday.

As a condition of his bond, he is to have no contact with the victim, court records state.

Tony M. Brennan

Tony M. Brennan

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
0
1
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Data show child exploitation cases on rise
Lee-wire

Data show child exploitation cases on rise

Homeland Security investigators who uncover child exploitation initiated more than 4,000 cases around the world in budget year 2019. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows the investigations resulted in thousands of arrests and the identification of more than 1,000 victims, up from previous years. On Thursday, officials plan to unveil a new center based at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Washington headquarters tasked with alerting other countries when U.S. sex offenders travel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News