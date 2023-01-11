Man accused of exposing himself to child, soliciting sex act

A Davenport is accused of exposing himself to a child and soliciting the child to engage in a sex act, Davenport Police said.

Eric Lloyd See, 47, is charged with one count of lascivious acts with a child. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

See also is charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, on Jan. 1, 2022, Davenport Police began investigating a complaint of sexual abuse that occurred at a home in the 1800 block of West 68th Street.

The alleged abuse occurred about 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2021.

See exposed himself to the child and also solicited the child to engage in a sex act.

A warrant for See’s arrest was issued July 12, 2022. See was arrested Wednesday.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 20.

See was released from the Scott County Jail after posting the $6,000 bond.

See’s criminal history includes a conviction for manufacturing meth. In that case, See was arrested Oct. 31, 2013, for manufacturing meth in a trailer on his property in the 1800 block of West 68th Street.

Initially charged with a Class B felony, See pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute meth, which carries a 10-year prison sentence. He also pleaded guilty of possession of a precursor, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence.

On March 13, 2014, See was sentenced to serve three years on supervised probation. Due to his compliance, See was satisfactorily discharged early from probation.