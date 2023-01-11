 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of exposing himself to child, soliciting sex act

A Davenport is accused of exposing himself to a child and soliciting the child to engage in a sex act, Davenport Police said.

Eric Lloyd See, 47, is charged with one count of lascivious acts with a child. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

See also is charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, on Jan. 1, 2022, Davenport Police began investigating a complaint of sexual abuse that occurred at a home in the 1800 block of West 68th Street.

The alleged abuse occurred about 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2021.

See exposed himself to the child and also solicited the child to engage in a sex act.

A warrant for See’s arrest was issued July 12, 2022. See was arrested Wednesday.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 20.

See was released from the Scott County Jail after posting the $6,000 bond.

See’s criminal history includes a conviction for manufacturing meth. In that case, See was arrested Oct. 31, 2013, for manufacturing meth in a trailer on his property in the 1800 block of West 68th Street.

Initially charged with a Class B felony, See pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute meth, which carries a 10-year prison sentence. He also pleaded guilty of possession of a precursor, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence.

On March 13, 2014, See was sentenced to serve three years on supervised probation. Due to his compliance, See was satisfactorily discharged early from probation.

Eric Lloyd See

