Man accused of fatal Rock Island shooting sentenced on Wednesday

A Rock Island County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Moline man to 20 years in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting.

Brandon D. Motton, 37, was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the June 7, 2020, shooting death of Kameron R. Moore, also of Moline, in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, Rock Island, according to authorities.

As part of the agreement with Rock Island County prosecutors, that charge was amended to second-degree murder, according to Rock Island County court records. Motton pleaded guilty to the lesser murder charge in June.

Rock Island County Judge Peter Church sentenced Motton during an afternoon court hearing, according to court records. Motton will receive credit for time served and qualifies for day-for-day credit.

The day-for-day credit applies to the potential sentences for many offenses in Illinois. Sentences are awarded credit for things like complying with department of corrections rules and service to the government or community.

Day-for-day credit can shave off as much as half of a listed sentence.

The wounded Moore was found by Rock Island police officers who were called to investigate a report of gunfire, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

At Motton’s 2021 preliminary hearing, Greg Whitcomb, a Rock Island police detective, presented a narrative of what authorities believe happened to Moore based on evidence gathered by investigators after he was shot.

Moore was driving with someone that night who told police they stopped in that area of 7th Avenue and Moore told her he would be back, Whitcomb testified. Moore then left the vehicle and walked away.

Shortly after, the witness heard shooting and saw Moore running away in the direction of where his body was later found by police. The witness said she then tried to find Moore.

This witness told police she did not see Moore carrying a weapon that night or hear him say he had one, Whitcomb said. No weapon was found on him when he was searched.

Another witness said she was with Motton that night at 720 10th St., Whitcomb told the court. Another person approached. Motton allegedly grew agitated and began shooting at that approaching person.

In the area near where Motton was alleged to have been sitting, a parked vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, Whitcomb said. Investigators were able to get fingerprints from the vehicle that matched Motton’s.

They also recovered security footage and audio from surrounding homes. That audio recorded seven gunshots and the footage shows three people running from the area.

One of those three, Moore, collapses and can be heard asking for help and the police before falling still, Whitcomb testified.

When he was examined, Moore was found to have been shot once, Whitcomb said. The bullet entered through his back and exited his body through the chest.

Seven shell casings were also recovered and were matched to a gun recovered later by police in a jurisdiction outside of the Quad-Cities. Whitcomb did not have information about how the pistol found its way there.