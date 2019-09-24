A man faces federal charges after being accused of illegally possessing a firearm and crack cocaine in Rock Island County.
Federal authorities contend Brushey Levelle Pugh was carrying a .40-caliber Ruger pistol on July 11 despite having a felony conviction, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Pugh is also accused of having at least 28 grams of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing it.
Pugh was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 17, and made his first appearance before Judge Sara Darrow Sept. 20. His next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.