Man accused of firing gun as he drove through Rock Island on Aug. 2

A 32-year-old man allegedly fired a gun early on Aug. 2 as he drove through Rock Island.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Terron Lee McGrown of Rock Island with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to court records.

He knowingly fired a Taurus G2c 9 mm pistol in a reckless manner, endangering two people, authorities allege in the court records. McGrown has a prior felony conviction for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

McGrown allegedly fired the gun while driving at about 2 a.m. through the 2600 block of 25th Avenue, the Rock Island Police Department said Thursday. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Investigators recovered the firearm McGrown is suspected of using, as well as evidence of gunfire, the police department said.

McGrown made his first court appearance on Aug. 3 and his next is scheduled for Aug. 23, court records state.

McGrown is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.