Man accused of firing gun in a Moline business

City of Moline Police Department in Moline, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

A Bettendorf man allegedly fired a gun into the air at a Moline tavern during a confrontation with another patron.

Rahul D. Sandal, 40, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities accuse Sandal of using a 9mm Ruger revolver to shoot in the direction of the person on Sept. 24, thereby endangering him. Authorities set his bail at $30,000.

The Moline Police Department on Friday provided an outline of what investigators think happened.

The shooting was around 11:30 p.m. at Chimies Taco Bar, 1409 5th Ave., the department said. Sandal had been attending a party at the upstairs bar when the confrontation began. The bullet he allegedly fired hit the ceiling, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested Sandal when they arrived at the business and also recovered the revolver he is suspected of using, the department said.

Sandal posted the $3,000 bond on Monday, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

His first appearance was Monday, and his next has been set for Oct. 11, court records state.

Rahul D. Sandal

