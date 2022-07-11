 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Man accused of firing gun in Rock Island parking lot sought

  • 0

An East Moline man allegedly fired a gun on June 23 in the parking lot of a Rock Island apartment complex, though no one was injured, according to the police.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The gunfire happened about 3:19 p.m. that day at Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., according to the Rock Island Police Department. The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has filed a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, in relation to the shooting.

Dickerson was at large Monday afternoon and considered dangerous, according to the department. 

Upon his arrest, Dickerson's bail will be $100,000 and he would have to post a $10,000 bond to be released, the department said. 

The department asks that anyone with information about Dickerson contact the department. The number is 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers will also accept information and can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

People are also reading…

Nursing shortage
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man faces pimping charge

Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Frustrated Canadian parents travel to U.S. for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News