Man accused of firing gun in Rock Island parking lot sought

An East Moline man allegedly fired a gun on June 23 in the parking lot of a Rock Island apartment complex, though no one was injured, according to the police.

The gunfire happened about 3:19 p.m. that day at Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., according to the Rock Island Police Department. The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has filed a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, in relation to the shooting.

Dickerson was at large Monday afternoon and considered dangerous, according to the department.

Upon his arrest, Dickerson's bail will be $100,000 and he would have to post a $10,000 bond to be released, the department said.

The department asks that anyone with information about Dickerson contact the department. The number is 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers will also accept information and can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.