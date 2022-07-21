 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of firing gun Wednesday

Moline police investigate a report of shots fired

Moline police arrested a man Wednesday night after shots were fired in a neighborhood on the east side of town. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Avenue and 54th Street Court with a report of an individual running through the neighborhood, the Moline Police Department said. His behavior was alarming people in the area. There was gunfire, but apparently the firearm was aimed in the air, police said. Officers found the man, and he did not resist when they took him into custody. No one was reported injured and further details were not immediately available Wednesday night.

 Anthony Watt

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a man for allegedly shooting a gun as he ran between houses and through yards Wednesday in a Moline neighborhood.

Shawn W. Skinner, 50, Moline, faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Moline Police Department.

About 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, people began calling 911 to report a man with a gun in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue, according to the release. Moline officers and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the area to search for the gunman.

A member of the department’s Special Investigative Group was in the 3200 block of 55th Street Court when he heard multiple gunshots, the release states. The detective saw a man with a gun between two houses in the 3000 block of 55th Street Court.

The detective ran toward the man – identified in the release as Skinner – told him to get on the ground and arrested him, the release states.

The weapon, a black 9mm Springfield XDM pistol, was recovered and officers found five shell casings between houses in the 3000 blocks of 55th Street Court and 54th Street Drive, according to the department.

No one was reported hurt and there was no property damage reported, the department said.

Skinner’s bail is $20,000 and he remained in custody Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Island County Jail.

To be released, he would have to post a $2,000 bond.

Skinner’s first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but the results of that hearing, including his next court date, were not yet available.

