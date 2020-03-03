Man accused of gun and drug crimes in Rock Island County

A Moline man has been accused of carrying a gun despite a felony conviction and of intending to distribute cocaine in Rock Island County.

Michael A. Tovar, 28, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from crimes Tovar is alleged to have committed Monday.

One of the possession charges alleges Tovar had more than a gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine, and the other alleges he had between 15 grams and 100 grams of cocaine, court records state.

There are about 28 grams in an ounce.

Tovar is also accused of having a Taurus 380 pistol in his home though he cannot legally own a firearm because of a felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis.