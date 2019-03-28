ROCK ISLAND — A man accused of attempting to kill another man Monday night in a Moline street made his first appearance Thursday on the charges.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and 25th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Two men were wounded, one critically, and had to be hospitalized for their injuries. The one with less severe injuries was released in the hours after the shooting. Terril S. Jenkins, 23, Moline, was arrested Tuesday in Davenport on suspicion that he carried out the attack.
Jenkins appeared Thursday afternoon before Rock Island County Judge Carol M. Pentuic, who read to him the charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
For the attempted murder charge, Jenkins is accused of firing a gun at one of the victims, striking him in the hand and fracturing bones. One of the aggravated battery charges also stems from the attack on this victim.
The final aggravated battery charge was filed because of the attack on the second victim. The court documents provide fewer details on this man's injuries, saying only that he was struck by gunfire.
The judge told Jenkins that his bail of $1 million is cash only.
This means the whole amount must be posted, not the usual 10 percent bond.
Jenkins' next court date is scheduled for April 9 and he was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
When Jenkins' arrest was announced, police also said investigators believe the shooting on Monday was a retaliation for the Halloween Day slaying of Corey Harrell, 22, of Moline.
Harrell was driving in downtown Moline when he was attacked by the occupants of another vehicle. He was fatally wounded and his vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block 7th Avenue.
That case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding either of these shootings is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.