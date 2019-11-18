A Port Byron man has been accused of having pornographic images of children.
Joe R. Ibarra Jr., 46, has been charged with four counts of child pornography, according to Rock Island County court records. The case was investigated by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
The case against Ibarra was opened Friday and he made his first appearance Saturday, according to court records. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.
His bail has been set at $1 million, and he would have to post a $100,000 bond before he could be released.