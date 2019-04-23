A man accused earlier this year of illegally having a gun in downtown Moline is serving his sentence after pleading guilty as part of a negotiation with prosecutors.
Scottie S. Smith, 21, Chicago, has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Rock Island County court records. He must serve a year of mandatory supervised release once his prison term is complete.
Smith was arrested on Jan. 14 after a foot chase in downtown Moline near the Kone Center, according to the Moline Police Department. During that chase, Smith allegedly threw away a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine that could hold up to 30 rounds.
Officers initially were called to the area to respond to a report of suspicious activity, police said. In total, the incident resulted in three arrests, including that of Smith. The other two were identified as Mimi Boots, 41, of Cedar Rapids, and Jeremiah Taylor, 23, of Cedar Rapids.
Boots has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records. She is accused of being armed with a .25-caliber pistol without the proper Illinois concealed carry or firearm owner identification paperwork.
During Boots' initial hearing in January, Judge Frank R. Fuhr said she had the proper paperwork to go armed in Iowa, but that permit is not valid in Illinois.
Her case was pending as of Tuesday, and her next court date is scheduled for Thursday.
Taylor was never charged in Rock Island County. He was arrested on warrants out of Iowa’s Linn and Polk counties.
Smith was first charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He is accused of carrying a pistol despite a felony conviction out of Cook County.
The unlawful use of a weapon charge was added later, records state.
Smith pleaded guilty on April 11, records state. He chose to waive a presentence investigation and so was sentenced during the same hearing.
A presentence investigation gathers information about a defendant’s background and is presented to the sentencing judge, who uses it to help determine the appropriate sentence.