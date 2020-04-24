Man accused of hitting Bettendorf officer with car sentenced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Aledo man accused of striking a Bettendorf police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee police in 2019 will serve up to five years in an Iowa prison after taking a plea deal.

Jonathan Swearingen, 25, allegedly sped up and struck an officer on Nov. 21 after police investigating a theft report from Isle of Capri Casino in Bettendorf stopped his 2007 white Dodge Caliber, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. Swearingen is accused of fleeing from Bettendorf to Davenport, where the Caliber crashed at River Drive and Oneida Avenue and Swearingen was arrested. No serious injuries were reported for the officer hit by the car.

Judge Henry W. Latham II sentenced Swearingen to up to five years each for assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and eluding, according to Scott County court documents. Latham sentenced him to two years for child endangerment. The sentences will be served concurrently — at the same time, rather than back-to-back.

Swearingen pleaded guilty to the charges in February after negotiating with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, according to court records. The sentencing was April 15.

There were three other people in the vehicle when it was initially stopped, including a 5-year-old child, according to police. One of the adults got out before the pursuit. No injuries were reported for the child or the other adult passenger. Neither of the other adults was charged.

