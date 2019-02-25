A Moline man was in custody Monday, accused of forcing his way into a home and attacking the occupants.
Cristian Mendez, 23, has been charged with two counts of home invasion and a count each of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and violating an order of protection, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege that, on Friday, Mendez forced his way into a residence in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue in Moline. Once inside, he allegedly choked one occupant and hit another in the face. He is accused of forcing the first victim into a vehicle.
Court documents state the breathing of the first victim was impeded during the attack, while the person who was struck in the face suffered at least one fracture.
Mendez made his first appearance on the charges Friday afternoon. The charges were read to him and bail was set at $150,000, which means Mendez would have to post a $15,000 bond before he could be released.
Mendez was still in custody Monday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His next court date is scheduled for March 5, according to court documents. That date is for a preliminary hearing in which the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office will present an outline of the evidence being used to prosecute Mendez. The judge will decide whether the case is strong enough for the prosecution to continue.
The defendant has the opportunity to challenge the presentation, or can choose to waive, which means the case is not challenged by the defense. A defendant who chooses to waive maintains the presumption of innocence.
Mendez could also request a bond-reduction hearing, in which he can ask that a judge lower the amount he must post to be released. There was no indication that Mendez had made such a request as of Monday.