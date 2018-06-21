The Davenport man accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief Terry “TJ” Behning when he rammed his squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September will go to trial Monday.
Logan J. Shoemaker is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Jury selection begins Monday and the trial could last four to six days in Scott County District Court.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old appeared before District Court Judge Thomas Reidel to plead guilty to eight charges stemming from incidents that prosecutors say led up to the Sept. 25 incident. Those charges are two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, stalking with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The first six charges are each a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
The assault charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, while the fourth-degree criminal mischief charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail.
He will be sentenced on those charges Aug. 9.
The incidents began around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 24, and police were dispatched to the 300 block of East 11th Street in Davenport for a hit-and-run.
Shoemaker, who was driving a red 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, got into an argument with a woman and threatened her life, police said. She began to walk away and was in front of another vehicle when he intentionally drove his truck at her, struck the vehicle and pushed it into a third vehicle. Shoemaker then fled. He had messaged and called her at all hours and made statements that made her fear for her safety. The woman repeatedly called police about his actions in the past, and he had made direct threats on multiple occasions.
At 8:43 p.m. that night, police were again called to East 11th Street for a harassment report. Shoemaker had an argument with the woman and, as things escalated, he struck the windshield of her vehicle with a pipe. He then got into the Dodge pickup and intentionally twice crashed into the front driver side of her vehicle.
At 11:38 a.m. Sept. 25, a Davenport police officer attempted to stop that vehicle, which was reported stolen Sept. 19. The officer also knew Shoemaker, the driver, was wanted. Shoemaker refused to pull over and fled at a high rate of speed, running several stop signs. The officer reported going more than 90 mph, with Shoemaker was still pulling away.
During the pursuit, Shoemaker crashed into an Allied Waste/Republic garbage truck at 90th Avenue and 145th Street, in rural Scott County.
That driver said Shoemaker ran up to his truck and yelled for help. When he opened the truck door, Shoemaker demanded the driver get out or he would shoot him.
Believing Shoemaker had a gun, the driver complied. Shoemaker got into the truck and continued to flee.
Around 11:53 a.m., Behning was in a marked squad car parked in the east lane of Scott County Road Y40 at Iowa 22 in an attempt to deploy stop sticks. As he got out of his vehicle, Shoemaker approached the intersection at a high rate of speed and drove the garbage truck into the officer's lane of traffic, intentionally crashing the truck into the squad car, police said.
Shoemaker was arrested a short time later.
Behning was stabilized on scene by fellow officers and airlifted to University Hospitals for treatment of multiple lower leg injuries. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering.
Following the plea hearing Thursday, defense attorney Derek Jones asked Reidel to restrict the admission of evidence regarding the charges he pleaded guilty to. He argued prosecutors have a right to provide some context to the charges Shoemaker will be tried on, but the admittance of substantial evidence of the other charges is irrelevant and any probative value would be outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton argued the events he will be on trial for are the culmination of the “defendant’s actions for those crimes he just pleaded guilty to.”
He said it is not his intention to retry all of the charges and prosecutors will review the evidence and pare it down before trial.
Reidel will revisit the issue Monday.