Man accused of involuntary manslaughter for boating death pleads not guilty
Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke

Photo of the victims of the crash. Anita Pinc, right, died at the scene. Her fiance, Craig Verbeke, left, died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash between their 19-foot Bayliner and a 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel.

 CONTRIBUTED

A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of two boaters pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived his right to a speedy trial.

James Thiel, 44, of Pleasant Valley, was charged in early May with involuntary manslaughter after an August boat crash that killed a Moline couple in the waters off LeClaire.

Thiel, 44, turned himself in on May 4 for the deaths of Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, and Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

According to court documents, Thiel unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."

The Triton was owned by Thiel's company, Thiel Truck Center. 

The Iowa DNR confirmed in April that a juvenile was driving the boat at the time of the crash. 

