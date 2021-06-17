Man accused of involuntary manslaughter for boating death pleads not guilty

A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of two boaters pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived his right to a speedy trial.
James Thiel, 44, of Pleasant Valley, was charged in early May with involuntary manslaughter after an August boat crash that killed a Moline couple in the waters off LeClaire.
Thiel, 44, turned himself in on May 4 for the deaths of Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, and Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
According to court documents, Thiel unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."
The Triton was owned by Thiel's company, Thiel Truck Center.
The Iowa DNR confirmed in April that a juvenile was driving the boat at the time of the crash.