Man accused of killing dog while setting a fire in a Moline home

A mental fitness evaluation has been ordered by Rock Island County judge for a man accused of killing a dog, and setting fire to a Moline residence.
Adnan Zilic, 19, Moline, has been charged with residential arson, arson and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend Zilic put a dog in an oven in a Moline residence, then set it on fire on Nov. 29 at a residence in the 5500 block of 31st Avenue Court.
Court records state that Zilic has refused to appear for several court appearances since the case was opened. The fitness evaluation, which will determine Zilic’s ability to competently participate in court proceedings, was ordered on Dec. 1 by Judge Carol M. Pentuic. The review of the results are scheduled for Dec. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
When defendants are found unfit, the common course of action is to transfer them to the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment in hopes of restoring their ability to participate in the court cases filed against them.
Officers were called for the fire around 11:07 p.m., according to the Moline Police Department. Zilic was alone in the residence and was arrested there.
Investigators believe Zilic killed the dog, but a necropsy could not determine the cause of death, the department said. There were signs of abuse and the dog was burned, indicating it had been in the oven. Information about where the dog was when police arrived was not provided Friday.
The home suffered smoke damage in the kitchen, and the stove was destroyed.
Zilic’s bail has been set at $250,000, court records state. Before he could be released, he would have to post a $25,000 bond.