Man accused of killing toddler has pre-trial hearing Thursday

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Colona man charged with aggravated battery and murder in the Jan. 30 battering death of a 14-month-old girl in Colona had a pre-trial hearing Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Rahsaan M. Strawder, 38, appeared before Judge Daniel Dalton via Zoom because the county jail was under lockdown because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Strawder's attorney, public defender Lance Camp, requested a continuation of the pre-trial hearing to allow him time to review discovery with Strawder.

Strawder is being held on $1 million bond and would have to post $100,000 for his release. The next hearing will be held Aug. 12.

